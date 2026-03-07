Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

The 30-year-old superstar continues to lead the field in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy, as his 42 goals is five ahead of Cole Caufield. MacKinnon also leads the league in plus-minus at plus-55, and his 103 points are second behind Connor McDavid's 106. Over seven games in February, MacKinnon has piled up two goals and 12 points.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
