Nathan MacKinnon headshot

Nathan MacKinnon News: Three points against Preds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 8:21am

MacKinnon scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

The Avs' top line of MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen accounted for four goals and eight points on the night, dominating play after Ross Colton gave the team a 1-0 lead midway through the second period. MacKinnon has produced at least three points in three of the last seven games, racking up six goals and 14 points over that stretch to surge to the top of the NHL scoring race with 50 points (13 goals, 37 helpers) in 32 contests.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
