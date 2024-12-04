Nathan MacKinnon News: Three points in comeback win

MacKinnon scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

With the Avs staring at a 4-0 deficit, MacKinnon got the comeback started early in the second period by stealing the puck in the Sabres zone and then rifling it past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The 29-year-old superstar then tipped home the tying goal midway through the third before helping to set up Artturi Lehkonen for the winner. MacKinnon had gone eight straight games without a multi-point performance, an uncharacteristic dry spell for him, but on the season he's still racked up 39 points (nine goals and 30 assists) in 26 contests, tying him with Kirill Kaprizov and Martin Necas atop the NHL leaderboard.