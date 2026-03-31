Nathan MacKinnon News: Three points in Monday's rout
MacKinnon scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Monday's 9-2 romp over Calgary.
It was the fourth time in the last 13 games that MacKinnon has produced at least three points. The 30-year-old superstar remains in the thick of the race for the Art Ross Trophy, with his 120 points in 72 games putting him four points back of Connor McDavid and one back of Nikita Kucherov, and MacKinnon's 49 goals has him three clear of Cole Caufield in the battle for the Rocket Richard Trophy.
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