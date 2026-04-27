Nathan MacKinnon News: Three points in win Sunday
MacKinnon had two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round.
MacKinnon had accrued just one assist and seven shots on goal in the first three games of the series combined, but he woke up in Game 4. His five shots on goal were a personal best in the current playoff run, and he got involved in three of the team's five goals. MacKinnon should be critical for the Avs' success throughout the rest of the playoffs as the opponents get tougher.
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