Nathan MacKinnon News: Two helpers Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

MacKinnon delivered two assists in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. He also recorded six shots on goal and posted a plus-2 rating.

MacKinnon didn't find the back of the net Monday, but it certainly wasn't for a lack of trying. The star playmaker, who reached the 100-point plateau with his two goals in the 7-4 win over Toronto on Saturday, has been on an absolute tear of late. He's notched four straight multi-point performances and is up to 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in only eight games since the end of the 4 Nations break.

Nathan MacKinnon
Colorado Avalanche
