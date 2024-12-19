Nathan MacKinnon News: Two power-play helpers in win

MacKinnon recorded two power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon earned his fourth multi-point effort of December, matching his total from November. He's been particularly good lately with four goals and seven assists over his last five contests, and that includes one game in which he failed to get on the scoresheet. The superstar center is already at 52 points (16 on the power play), and he's added 133 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 34 appearances. His current pace is lower than last year's 51-goal, 140-point performance, but MacKinnon should still cross the century mark for a third straight year as long as he stays healthy.