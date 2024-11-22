Fantasy Hockey
Nathan Walker

Nathan Walker News: Chips in goal Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

November 22, 2024

Walker scored a goal on his only shot in 10:49 of ice time Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over San Jose.

Walker opened the scoring Thursday after Yaroslav Askarov mishandled the puck just 11 seconds into the contest. Walker's offensive upside is limited when factoring in his fourth-line line role, but he's capable of chipping in from time to time. Furthermore, the left-shot forward hasn't come out of the lineup since being a healthy scratch in four consecutive games between Oct. 22-29. Walker has recorded three goals, two assists and a minus-1 rating through 16 outings.

Nathan Walker
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
