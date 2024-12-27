Nathan Walker News: Ends slump with late helper

Walker registered a shorthanded assist and six hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Walker had gone 14 games without a point entering Friday. The drought almost reached 15, but the 30-year-old forward was able to feed Colton Parayko for a shorthanded empty-netter. Walker is up to six points, 30 shots on net, 107 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 31 appearances. The helper was his first career shorthanded point. Walker remains a fixture on the Blues' fourth line.