Walker found the back of the net under two minutes into regulation to give the Blues an early lead. His unassisted tally brought his season totals up to three goals and six points through 19 games this season. While his offensive output has been limited in a role on the fourth line, Walker's presence has been felt with 75 hits this season. It's just shy of the pace he would need to match his 281-hit campaign in 73 regular-season games a year ago, but with two goals in his past four games, he could be a long-term depth forward option in deep fantasy leagues that value banger stats.