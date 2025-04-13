Nathan Walker News: Posts assist Saturday

Walker logged an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Walker has two helpers over six outings in April. The 31-year-old forward continues to log steady ice time in a bottom-six role. He has hit like a truck this year, racking up 279 hits in 72 appearances this season, good for seventh in the league. He's added a career-high 16 points, 71 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 61 PIM.