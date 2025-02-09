Nathan Walker News: Puts away goal Saturday

Walker scored a goal and added seven hits in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Walker's offense has been pretty limited this year -- he snapped a five-game point drought Saturday and has just two goals over 14 appearances since the start of January. The 31-year-old forward has been an occasional scratch and rarely plays above the fourth line. He's produced 10 points, 42 shots on net, 168 hits, 29 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 47 appearances. He should be able to finish with a career high in points -- he needs to surpass the 13 he put up over 45 outings in 2023-24.