Nathan Walker headshot

Nathan Walker News: Stuck in part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Walker was scratched for the third time in four games for Sunday's 4-0 win over the Ducks.

Walker looks set to slip into a part-time role as the Blues look to find ice time for Jack Finley moving forward. The 32-year-old Walker has gone without a point in his last 13 games, so he hasn't helped his own cause for staying in the lineup. Overall, he has 11 points, 35 shots on net, 24 PIM, 31 blocked shots and 157 hits over 40 appearances.

Nathan Walker
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Walker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nathan Walker See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
58 days ago
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
NHL
Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2025-26 NHL Season
Author Image
Christopher Boan
94 days ago
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
167 days ago
NHL Game 7 Best Bets: Expert Picks & Blues vs. Jets Analysis
NHL
NHL Game 7 Best Bets: Expert Picks & Blues vs. Jets Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
309 days ago
Best NHL Bets Today: Jets at Blues Game 6 Predictions, Picks and Odds
NHL
Best NHL Bets Today: Jets at Blues Game 6 Predictions, Picks and Odds
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
310 days ago