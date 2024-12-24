Nathan Walker News: Stuck in slump

Walker's point drought reached 14 games when he was limited to three hits in Monday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

Walker has 44 hits and 11 PIM during the slump, with his last scoring contribution being a goal Nov. 21 versus the Sharks. He's been scratched just once in that span. The 30-year-old has worked well on the fourth line this year as a checking forward. He has just five points to go with 101 hits, 30 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 30 appearances.