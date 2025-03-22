Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathan Walker headshot

Nathan Walker News: Two-point effort Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Walker produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Walker, and he's tied his career high with eight tallies while setting a new personal best with 14 points through 62 appearances. The 31-year-old's main fantasy value comes from his physical play, and he's up to 233 hits on the campaign, good for eighth in the NHL.

Nathan Walker
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now