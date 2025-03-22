Nathan Walker News: Two-point effort Saturday
Walker produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago.
It's the first multi-point performance of the season for Walker, and he's tied his career high with eight tallies while setting a new personal best with 14 points through 62 appearances. The 31-year-old's main fantasy value comes from his physical play, and he's up to 233 hits on the campaign, good for eighth in the NHL.
