Nathaniel Day News: Signs entry-level contract

Day signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Day, a sixth-round pick of Edmonton in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, went 26-25-5 with an .894 save percentage and 3.07 GAA for OHL Flint across 59 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. The 6-foot-4 netminder will provide Edmonton with some organizational depth and could report to AHL Bakersfield for the remainder of the season on an amateur tryout.