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Nazem Kadri Injury: Dealing with finger injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The injury Kadri sustained during Tuesday's game against St. Louis is to his finger, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Wednesday.

There isn't a firm timetable for Kadri's return yet, but he is likely to miss the next few games. Colorado has no reason to rush him back -- the Avalanche have already secured the best record in the Western Conference, so their primary focus is on getting ready for the playoffs. Joel Kiviranta will likely draw into the lineup Thursday versus Calgary as a result of Kadri's injury.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
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