Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri Injury: Departs Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kadri (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Blues.

Kadri was injured during the second period. The Avalanche have no need to rush him back ahead of the playoffs, so he may be brought along slowly in his recovery from this issue. Zakhar Bardakov or Joel Kiviranta could enter the lineup if Kadri is out Thursday versus the Flames.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
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