Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri Injury: Not available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Kadri (finger) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash with Seattle, according to Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now.

Kadri will sit out his fifth straight game after he was injured in St. Louis on April 7. Kadri had four goals and five assists in 16 games with Colorado after his trade from Calgary at the deadline, where he had 41 points in 61 appearances. His status for Game 1 of the postseason this weekend is up in the air.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
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