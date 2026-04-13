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Nazem Kadri Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Kadri (finger) won't play against Calgary on Tuesday, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Kadri will miss his third straight game against Edmonton on Monday, and he won't be available to face his former Calgary teammates in the second half of Colorado's back-to-back Tuesday. Kadri sustained a broken finger in last Tuesday's 3-1 win over St. Louis. Colorado may sit him again for Thursday's regular-season finale against Seattle to get him ready for the start of the playoffs.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
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