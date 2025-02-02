Nazem Kadri News: Adds power-play helper

Kadri notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Kadri set up Jonathan Huberdeau's game-winning tally late in the first period. With three goals and four helpers over his last seven outings, Kadri is rolling on offense approaching the 4 Nations Face-Off break. The center is up to 36 points (12 on the power play), 36 hits, 170 shots on net, 57 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 52 appearances this season. The 25-goal and 55-point marks are within reach if he remains steady to close out the campaign.