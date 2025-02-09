Nazem Kadri News: Buries goal in overtime loss

Kadri scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Kadri's third-period tally stretched the Flames' lead to 2-0, but they couldn't hold it. The center is on a roll with four goals and seven assists over his last 10 outings, including six points during an active five-game streak. For the season, the 34-year-old has 19 goals, 40 points, 183 shots on net, 57 PIM and a minus-15 rating across 55 outings in a top-six role.