Nazem Kadri News: Deposits empty-netter

Kadri scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Kadri's strong March continues -- he's now at five goals and three helpers over 10 games this month. The 34-year-old center put the cherry on top of the Flames' third-period comeback in Thursday's win. For the season, he has 25 goals, 51 points, 227 shots on net, 50 hits, 65 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 68 appearances. He won't end up anywhere near his 75-point campaign from 2023-24, but he could push for the 60-point mark by the end of the season.