Nazem Kadri News: Deposits game-tying goal

Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Kadri snapped a three-game point drought at an ideal time for the Flames, tying the game in the final minute of regulation. The 34-year-old center has three goals, two assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through six outings this season. He's served as the Flames' top center and sees ample power-play time, so he's in a good position to find steadier offense moving forward.