Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Deposits game-winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 8:56pm

Kadri scored the game-winning goal on a game-high six shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Kadri sealed the win for Calgary at 3:53 of the extra frame. The left-shot center received a drop pass from Rasmus Andersson and beat Marcus Hogberg from the left circle. Kadri has scored in three straight games and six of his last 10. Dating back to Feb. 1, Kadri has generated offense at just under a point-per-game pace with nine goals and as many helpers across 19 contests. The 34-year-old is on track to reach the 30-goal mark for the first time since 2017-18.

Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
