Nazem Kadri News: Deposits goal Sunday

Kadri scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Kadri has five points over his last three contests, which comes after a four-game slump. He scored in the third period to get the Flames within two goals, but the Jets provided a quick response. Kadri is up to 17 goals, 34 points, 157 shots on net, 50 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 48 appearances. His top-six role and power-play time have allowed him to produce at a fairly steady rate.