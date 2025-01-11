Nazem Kadri News: Draws power-play helper

Kadri notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Kadri has a point in four of his last five contests (two goals, two assists). He had the secondary helper on Jonathan Huberdeau's game-winning tally early in the third period of Saturday's game. Overall, Kadri continues to be consistent on offense in a top-line role with 29 points (nine on the power play), 140 shots on net, 30 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 41 outings.