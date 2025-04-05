Nazem Kadri News: Earns 400th career assist

Kadri supplied an assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This was the 400th helper of Kadri's career, which comes just four games after he reached the 700-point mark in a March 29 overtime loss to the Oilers. The 34-year-old center has reached the 60-point mark in 2024-25, doing so with 31 goals and 29 assists over 76 contests. This is the third time in the last four seasons he's gotten to that mark, and it's the fourth time in his career he's reached it. He's added 257 shots on net, 51 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-18 rating this year.