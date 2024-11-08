Fantasy Hockey
Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Forces overtime Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kadri is bouncing back from a cold stretch with a point in each of his last two outings after a four-game slump. The center's tally midway through the third period Thursday salvaged a standings point as the Flames kept the game tied before falling in overtime. Kadri is up to eight points, 42 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 14 appearances as a top-six center.

Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames
