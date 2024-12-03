Nazem Kadri News: Generates power-play assist

Kadri posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kadri is getting warm with three goals and five helpers over his last nine contests. The 34-year-old struggled to find steady offense over the first month of the campaign, but he's on track now. Overall, the center has 16 points (six on the power play), 83 shots on net, 17 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 26 appearances in a top-six role.