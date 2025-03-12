Fantasy Hockey
Nazem Kadri News: Goal, assist in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Kadri scored a goal on seven shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Kadri had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two contests. The 34-year-old center has five points across six games in March as he continues to lead by example on the top line. For the season, Kadri is at 23 goals, 48 points, 218 shots on net, 47 hits, 63 PIM and a minus-18 rating across 64 outings.

