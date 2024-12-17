Nazem Kadri News: Goal streak at four games

Kadri scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Kadri has scored in four straight games and in seven of his last 11 contests, adding three assists in that span. The 34-year-old center gave the Flames a 2-0 lead early in the second period after he converted on a feed from Jonathan Huberdeau. Kadri leads the Flames with 12 goals and has added nine helpers, 103 shots on net, 24 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 32 appearances.