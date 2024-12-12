Nazem Kadri News: Goals in consecutive outings

Kadri scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Lightning.

Kadri's penalty was a puck-over-glass infraction, which led to the Lightning's fourth goal. He responded just over a minute later to spark a comeback attempt in the second period, though it fizzled out in the third. Kadri has scored in consecutive contests, and he's netted five of his 10 goals this season over the last nine games. The center is at 19 points, 97 shots on net, 21 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 30 appearances in a top-six role.