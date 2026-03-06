Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Heading to familiar home

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 2:01pm

Kadri and a 2027 fourth-round pick were acquired by Colorado from Calgary on Friday in exchange for a conditional first-round selection, a second-round pick, Victor Olofsson and Max Curran, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

The Flames are also retaining 20 percent of Kadri's remaining salary, so Colorado will be responsible for a $5.6 million annual cap hit through the 2028-29 campaign. Kadri has 12 goals and 41 points in 61 outings with the Flames in 2025-26. He's returning to an organization he's very familiar with. Kadri spent three campaigns with Colorado from 2019-20 through 2021-22. He took a huge step forward in 2021-22, providing 28 goals and 87 points in 71 regular-season outings before adding another seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff appearances to help Colorado win the Stanley Cup in 2022. Kadri might serve primarily as Colorado's third-line center behind Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson, but Kadri should contribute significantly more offensively than that role typically suggests.

