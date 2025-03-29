Nazem Kadri News: Keeps rolling with two helpers

Kadri notched two assists and six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Kadri has four multi-point efforts during his six-game point streak, though this was the first time he didn't score in that span. He's racked up seven goals and three helpers during the streak. Kadri is up to 58 points (30 goals, 28 helpers) through 72 contests, taking a share of the team lead in points by matching Jonathan Huberdeau's total. Kadri has added 250 shots on net, 51 hits, 70 PIM and a minus-17 rating.