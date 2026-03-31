Nazem Kadri News: Lights lamp twice in big win
Kadri scored two power-play goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 9-2 rout of the Flames.
The veteran center struck twice in just over a minute early in the first period to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead over his former team. Kadri's return to Colorado has been a productive one, and through 12 games since Calgary shipped him out at the trade deadline he's delivered four goals and nine points, with six of those points (three goals, three assists) coming on the power play.
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