Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Logs helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Kadri produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Kadri has four helpers over his last five contests, but he's now gone eight games without a goal. The center has 24 shots on net during the goal drought, so this appears to just be some rough luck. The 34-year-old is up to 12 points, 66 shots, 20 PIM, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 22 appearances in 2024-25.

Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now