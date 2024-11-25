Nazem Kadri News: Logs helper in loss

Kadri produced an assist in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Kadri has four helpers over his last five contests, but he's now gone eight games without a goal. The center has 24 shots on net during the goal drought, so this appears to just be some rough luck. The 34-year-old is up to 12 points, 66 shots, 20 PIM, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 22 appearances in 2024-25.