Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Matches career high in goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Kadri scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Wild.

Kadri's tally was his 32nd of the year, with this being the third time in his career he's reached that number. He's picked up four points over his last five outings, though this was his first power-play points since March 27 versus the Stars. The center is at 62 points (21 on the power play), 268 shots on net, 53 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-20 rating over 79 appearances.

