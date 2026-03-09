Nazem Kadri News: Nabs helper in team debut

Kadri posted an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Kadri, a natural center, played on the wing in this contest. Given the Avalanche already have Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson centering their first and second lines, Kadri made play on the wing often enough to gain fantasy eligibility there. Kadri is at 42 points, 180 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating over 62 appearances this season.