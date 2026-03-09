Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Nabs helper in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Kadri posted an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.

Kadri, a natural center, played on the wing in this contest. Given the Avalanche already have Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson centering their first and second lines, Kadri made play on the wing often enough to gain fantasy eligibility there. Kadri is at 42 points, 180 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating over 62 appearances this season.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
