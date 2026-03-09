Nazem Kadri News: Nabs helper in team debut
Kadri posted an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
Kadri, a natural center, played on the wing in this contest. Given the Avalanche already have Nathan MacKinnon and Brock Nelson centering their first and second lines, Kadri made play on the wing often enough to gain fantasy eligibility there. Kadri is at 42 points, 180 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating over 62 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nazem Kadri See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline FalloutYesterday
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 72 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break34 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nazem Kadri See More