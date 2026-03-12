Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Nets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kadri scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Kadri has two points over his first three games to begin his second stint with the Avalanche. The 35-year-old forward has been playing on the wing, and he was alongside Nathan MacKinnon in this contest. If that role holds for Kadri, he could be poised for a big run late in the season. He has 13 goals, 43 points, 183 shots on net, 42 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-24 rating over 64 appearances between Colorado and Calgary this season.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nazem Kadri See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nazem Kadri See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
2 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
3 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
3 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago