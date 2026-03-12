Nazem Kadri News: Nets goal in win
Kadri scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Kadri has two points over his first three games to begin his second stint with the Avalanche. The 35-year-old forward has been playing on the wing, and he was alongside Nathan MacKinnon in this contest. If that role holds for Kadri, he could be poised for a big run late in the season. He has 13 goals, 43 points, 183 shots on net, 42 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-24 rating over 64 appearances between Colorado and Calgary this season.
