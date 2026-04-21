Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Plucks apple Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 11:36pm

Kadri logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings in Game 2.

Kadri missed the last five games of the regular season due to a broken finger. The 35-year-old center is filling a third-line role to begin the playoffs, though he could shuffle up to the top six if the Avalanche run into adversity or injury troubles. Between Calgary and Colorado in the regular season, he produced 50 points, 213 shots on net and a minus-30 rating over 77 appearances. Kadri is a veteran of seven previous postseason runs, in which he collected 19 goals and 44 points over 52 appearances, including 15 points over 16 contests when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
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