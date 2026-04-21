Nazem Kadri News: Plucks apple Tuesday
Kadri logged an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings in Game 2.
Kadri missed the last five games of the regular season due to a broken finger. The 35-year-old center is filling a third-line role to begin the playoffs, though he could shuffle up to the top six if the Avalanche run into adversity or injury troubles. Between Calgary and Colorado in the regular season, he produced 50 points, 213 shots on net and a minus-30 rating over 77 appearances. Kadri is a veteran of seven previous postseason runs, in which he collected 19 goals and 44 points over 52 appearances, including 15 points over 16 contests when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in 2022.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nazem Kadri See More
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21Yesterday
-
General NHL Article
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule31 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1637 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Down the Stretch38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nazem Kadri See More