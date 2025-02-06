Nazem Kadri News: Pockets another assist

Kadri logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kadri helped out on a Rasmus Andersson tally in the third period. Kadri has opened February on a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists), and this was his first even-strength contribution in that span. The 34-year-old center has just two streaks of at least that many contests -- his other one was a five-game run from Dec. 8-17. For the season, he's at 18 goals, 21 helpers, 180 shots on net, 57 PIM, 36 hits and a minus-16 rating over 54 appearances in a top-line role.