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Nazem Kadri News: Pots goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Kadri scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kadri had gone three games without a goal before his first-period tally Sunday. The veteran forward is up to three goals, five assists, 35 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating over 12 playoff contests. He's been playing on the wing lately but may need to move to the middle if Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is unavailable for Tuesday's Game 4.

Nazem Kadri
Colorado Avalanche
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