Nazem Kadri News: Pots goal Saturday

Kadri scored a goal on three shots and added 12 PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Kadri tied the game at 3-3 early in the third period, but his slashing penalty with five minutes left led to the Jets' game-winning goal. He blew a fuse and earned a 10-minute misconduct on his next shift after the penalty. Kadri started the season with a pair of two-point games, but he's been limited to two goals over his last six outings. He has six points, 30 shots on net, 16 PIM, five hits and a minus-5 rating through eight contests.