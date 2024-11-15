Nazem Kadri News: Provides helper in win

Kadri notched an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Kadri ended a three-game slump when he won a faceoff to earn the secondary assist on Daniil Miromanov's third-period tally. The 34-year-old Kadri opened 2024-25 with a pair of multi-point efforts, but he's been rather quiet on offense since. The center has five goals, four helpers, 58 shots on net, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 18 outings this season.