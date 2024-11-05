Nazem Kadri News: Records unconventional assist

Kadri had an assist, three shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Montreal.

Kadri was knocked down in front of the net when Daniil Miromanov's shot caromed off his body and onto the stick of Connor Zary, who beat Sam Montembeault for the first goal of the game. Calgary's top-line center has four goals, three assists, 41 shots, seven hits, five blocks and a team-leading 18 PIM through 13 appearances.