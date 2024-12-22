Nazem Kadri News: Scores in Saturday's win
Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Kadri has a goal in five of the last six games. The center is up to 13 tallies, 22 points, 110 shots on net, 25 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 34 appearances. He's picked up a modest six power-play points as well, though his heavy role at even strength has exposed some flaws in his play this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now