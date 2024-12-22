Nazem Kadri News: Scores in Saturday's win

Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Kadri has a goal in five of the last six games. The center is up to 13 tallies, 22 points, 110 shots on net, 25 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 34 appearances. He's picked up a modest six power-play points as well, though his heavy role at even strength has exposed some flaws in his play this season.