Nazem Kadri News: Sends helper in loss

Kadri recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

Kadri continues to play fairly well with five points over his last five games. The center has added 18 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in that span. For the season, he has 17 points, 90 shots on net, 20 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 28 appearances. Calgary doesn't score a lot, so Kadri figures to have a rough plus-minus rating since he's playing in a large role.