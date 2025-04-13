Nazem Kadri News: Snags helper in win

Kadri logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kadri has two goals and three assists over his last six outings. He found Adam Klapka with a pass across the front of the net for a tap-in on the Flames' second goal. Kadri has been steady throughout 2024-25, earning 32 goals, 31 assists, 272 shots on net, 55 hits, 72 PIM and a minus-18 rating over 80 appearances. This is his third-best season in terms of points earned, and two of those top-three years have been the last two seasons with Calgary.