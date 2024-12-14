Fantasy Hockey
Nazem Kadri headshot

Nazem Kadri News: Steals and scores

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Kadri scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Kadri pickpocketed a Panther and buried the breakaway chance for the opening goal. He's scored in three straight games and has five goals and three assists over his last eight outings. The center is up to 11 tallies, 20 points, 101 shots on net, 22 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 31 appearances in 2024-25 while logging steady top-six minutes.

Nazem Kadri
Calgary Flames
